Get Details On ‘Drag Race’ Finale As Well As A Sickening New Prizes!

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been filled with unexpected twists, sickening lip syncs, and shocking returns, but there is at least one more surprise coming, for both the viewers and the winner (and runner up) of Season 14. VH1 ruvealed today that the Season 14 RuPaul’s Drag Race winner will be receiving a $150,000 cash prize, which is the highest prize awarded to date. The runner up will be receiving a $50,000 cash prize, which is a first in franchise herstory (thanks to Cash App).

The remaining episodes of Season 14 are sure to be packed with the astounding talent and stunning surprises that Season 14 has become synonymous with. The remaining episodes include “Catwalk” (airing 04/08/22) which showcases the remaining queens playing supermodels fighting it out for the spotlight in the video for RuPaul’s new anthem “Catwalk”, which will bring the competition down to it’s final queens. The always much-anticipated Reunited show (airing April 15th) brings the Season 14 contestants back together again to discuss the season’s most buzzed-about moments. The Finale (airing April 22nd) showcases the top finalists of the season competing live in Las Vegas for the grand prize of $150,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar!

The remaining finalists at press time include Daya Betty, Lady Camden,Angeria Paris Van Michaels, and Willow Pill. In a nod to the phenomenally successful RuPaul’s Drag Race Live residency, the Season 14 finale will take place at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas, which is also home to the “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” show.

