Get to Know ‘Drag Race’ Pit Crew Member Calixto Quan

Calixto Quan is one of the pit crew members in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15, Whether capturing stunning photos or hosting the lip-syncing challenges for the queens, Quan has been a standout, bringing both charm and good looks to the popular reality show.

Advertisement

Aside from being a ‘Drag Race’ pit crew member, the Latino-Asian hottie is also a model and gamer, as well as the Senior Program Manager, Creator Diversity at Twitch, according to his LinkedIn profile. Not to mention, there is no denying Quan’s good looks, and he previously revealed his secret to a glowing skin in an August 2022 interview with Out.

“Skincare has always been important to me. It’s literally my face to the world. I wish I knew as a teenager what I know now: a mild cleanser, vitamin C serum, moisturizer, eye cream, and sunblock. I think these are staples in any good skincare routine, but it does work! Oh yeah…I know we all love the sun, but even better than sunblock? I just avoid overexposing myself to it,” he shared.

Moreover, the pit crew member reflected on a valuable life lesson from filming ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, stating:

“I think the biggest lesson is that it is not only OK to be yourself, it is imperative to be yourself. I see it in the message of love the show spreads — it’s contagious.”

Advertisement

“I am very much a flawed human being; I am complex, clumsy, geeky, and the show has embraced every part of me and made me feel empowered. I have felt welcome and confident in being myself at every point of filming, and as a result, it has translated into confidence that shows in my everyday living,” Quan further expressed.

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Calixto Quan, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his SEXY AF thirst traps, shall we? 😉

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources: out.com, distractify.com, linkedin.com