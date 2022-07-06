Get to Know Elite Sensation Manu Ríos

Curious about Elite hottie Manu Ríos, and want to get to know him more? Well, you’re in the right place, as here are some facts about him listed just for you!

Brief Background:

His birth name is Manu Ríos Fernandez, and he is well-known for playing the role of Patrick Blanco Commerford in the Netflix series Elite.

Birthday and Age:

He was born in December 17, 1998, and he’s 23 years old.

Height:

He is 5 ft. 11 in. or 1.82 meters tall.

Nationality:

Ríos is Spanish. He was born and raised in Calzada, Calatrava in Spain. He travels around the world for work, but he still lives in Spain.

Ríos in Elite:

Playing Patrick in Elite is his first time acting in a Netflix series, and he joins the show in Season 4. Patrick is a new student in Las Encinas where enters a polyamorous relationship with Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Ander (Arón Piper).

Elite Patrick’s Sexuality:

Despite entering a polyamorous relationship with Omar (Ayuso) and Ander (Piper), it is unclear if Patrick identifies as gay or elsewhere in the LGBTQ+ spectrum. Ríos has also never commented on his sexuality, but he uses his platform to call out homophobic behavior.

TV shows and Movies:

In 2014, he made an appearance in the TV series Pepe’s Beach Bar. Ríos took part in Spanish talent shows, such as Tú Sí Que Vales and Cántame Cómo Pasó. He is also joining the cast of Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming Western short film entitled Strange Way of Life.

Career:

Aside from being an actor, Ríos is also a singer, and he started posting song covers on YouTube at the age of 13. He also works as a model for Next Models.

Social Media:

Instagram – @manurios

Twitter – @manuriosfdez

TikTok – @manurios

YouTube – Manu Rios

