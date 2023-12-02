Get to Know ‘Fellow Travelers’ Actor David Tomlinson Who Bares It ALL

David Tomlinson is known for his portrayal of Eddie Kofler in Paramount+ and Showtime’s LGBTQ+ series ‘Fellow Travelers’, which is starring out actors Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer.

David John Tomlinson hails from Canada, and he reportedly stands at a height of 1.80 meters. Prior to appearing in ‘Fellow Travelers’, he worked on the 2017 short film ‘Jagtar’, which marks his acting debut.

Thereafter, he reportedly made a dozen of other short films, including ‘Marco’s Last Fight’ in 2019, as well as 2020’s ‘The Floor Is Lava’. Not to mention, Tomlinson has also appeared in full-length movies, such as ‘The Hillsdale Adoption Scam’ and ‘Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story’ in 2023.

As for television shows, he landed a role in 2021’s ‘Bloody Mary Saloon’ series and ‘Sex/Life’ in 2023, among others. Now, let’s move on to his most recent portrayal of Eddie Kofler in ‘Fellow Travelers’, where he left viewers with very little to the imagination… See for yourself here

‘Fellow Travelers’ is now available for streaming on Paramount+ via the platform’s with Showtime plan. Also, here are some more snaps of Tomlinson in the series:

And while we’re at it, let’s also take a moment to admire some of Tomlinson’s hot pics on the gram, shall we? 😉

Sources: homosensual.com, OMGBlog.com imdb.com