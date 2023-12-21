Get to Know ‘Flipping Out’ Star & Out Interior Designer Trace Lehnhoff

Trace Lehnhoff is a celebrity interior designer who starred in the reality TV series ‘Flipping Out’ from 2009 to 2011. Aside from his decorating prowess, he also has his very own interior design brand under his name.

In June 2023, Lehnhoff publicly announced about his engagement to model Miles McMillan after sharing a post to celebrate the latter’s 34th birthday.

“There’s a glow about you Miles and it beams out of you, it appears in everything you create and exchanges you have. Also, seeing as I’m sharing, I took this photo of us in Japan on the day I proposed — because wanting to spend my life with you is just as easy as knowing today is my favorite day ♥️ I love you @milesmcmillan — happy birthday!!,” the Los Angeles-based interior designer wrote on his caption.

Prior to being engaged with McMillan, Lehnhoff used to be in a relationship with ‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski. The two of them reportedly started dating in September 2018, however, they eventually parted ways the year after.

In August 2019, E News confirmed Lehnhoff and Porowski’s split with a close source stating:

“The relationship ran its course. Things just didn’t work out and [Antoni] is concentrating on work.”

Moreover, the celebrity interior designer is also an ultimate pro at thirst trapping, which is why he joined OnlyFans in September 2023. Prior to launching his OnlyFans page, however, he has already been slaying the thirst trap game on the gram.

That being said, here are some of Lehnhoff’s V naked and bootylicious raunchy pics 😉

