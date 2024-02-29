Get to Know Gay Writer, Comedian and Actor Julio Torres

Julio Torres is known as a writer for the sketch comedy variety show ‘Saturday Night Live’, on top of being a talented comedian, and actor.

Torres was born on February 11, 1987 in San Salvador, El Salvador. His father is a civil engineer, while his mother is an architect and fashion designer. Not to mention, his sister is also a designer, and she has collaborated with him on his comedy projects alongside their mother.

The actor has always wanted to pursue a career in comedy writing, so he moved to New York to attend The New School. In 2011, he graduated with a degree in Literary Studies, and thereafter worked as a writer for ‘The Chris Gethard Show’.

From 2016 to 2019, Torres worked as a writer for ‘Saturday Night Live’, and he has since acted in a couple of films and television shows. Aside from being a talented writer, comedian and actor, he is also a director.

In fact, his directorial debut film ‘Problemista’ recently had its New York City premiere after almost a year when it premiered at SXSW. The satire feature is starring writer and director Torres, together with Tilda Swinton, Isabella Rossellini, Greta Lee, RZA, and his boyfriend James Scully, among others.

‘Problemista’ is set to be released in selected theaters on March 1, and will then have a wide release on March 22.

Moreover, the 37-year-old Salvadoran actor is gay, and he is in a relationship with ‘Fire Island’ star Scully.

Not to mention, Torres is noted to have a strong sense of empathy, which is reportedly the reason why he chose to be vegan. And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about him, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his sexy pics, shall we?

