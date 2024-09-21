Get to Know Hollywood’s Next Gay Heartthrob Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch is known for starring in the 2022 horror films ‘They/Them’ and ‘Swallowed’, and he may just be Hollywood’s next gay heartthrob.

Koch was born on July 16, 1996, and he grew up in Woodland Hills. In May 2018, he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting from Pace School of Performing Arts in New York City. Not to mention, he is reportedly based in Los Angeles as of 2023.

As for his acting career, Edge Media Network noted that Koch is diligent about auditioning for various roles.

“There’s a lot of roles that I go out for that don’t identify as gay, and I don’t only wanna play queer roles,” he told the outlet.

He also opened up about experiencing bullying as a kid, and how he deals with it now that he’s an adult. According to Koch,

“I have a thick skin and at this point in my life, I’ve, you know, been through bullying when I was a kid, I’ve been fired from a pilot because of it. But I also don’t tolerate it anymore. I just will turn the other way and walk away. And also, it’s like, yeah, if you’re gonna have that kind of opinion or you’re not gonna wanna work with me because my voice sounds a certain way or because I walk or talk or move my hands in a certain way, then I don’t wanna work with you either, babe.”

Moreover, he is starring as Erik Menendez in Netflix’s ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’, which is set to premiere on September 19.

