Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Swallowed’ Actor Cooper Koch

Cooper Koch is starring in the queer indie horror film ‘Swallowed,’ and Momentum Pictures is targeting for it to be released on February 14, 2023.

Since we’ll be seeing more of this hottie, let’s get to know him with some facts, shall we? While we’re at it, let’s also throw in a few thirst-worthy pics. 😉

Cooper was born on July 16, 1996, and he grew up in Woodland Hills. He attended Pace School of Performing Arts in New York City, and he graduated in May 2018 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting.

Moreover, Cooper reportedly comes from a family of producers. His great-grandfather, Howard W. Koch, produced the 1980 film ‘Airplane!,’ and his grandfather Hawk Koch was the producer of the 1992 movie ‘Wayne’s World.’

Prior to acting, Cooper worked as a model for a while. He then made his acting debut at the age of 11 in the 2007 film ‘Fracture.’ After almost ten years, he was seen acting again in ‘Mine,’ and he made his TV debut in the series ‘West 40s’ in 2018.

The project that brought him into the limelight is the LGBTQ+ slasher horror film ‘They/Them,’ which was released in 2022. Aside from acting, Cooper is also a producer, and he is reportedly a good singer as well.

The 26-year-old actor is openly gay, and he has starred in LGBTQ+ movies, including ‘Swallowed’ and ‘They/Them.’

Moving on to some of Cooper’s pics that had the internet thirsting for more… 😉

Sources: wikiofcelebs.com, imdb.com