Get to Know More About ‘GMA3’s Temporary Host Gio Benitez

Amid the Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ scandal (US Weekly), the third hour of Good Morning America, known as ‘GMA3: What You Need to Know’, decided to have Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez temporarily replace them.

And since we’ll be seeing more of him, let’s take the time to know the hottie that is Gio Benitez, shall we?

The broadcaster was born on October 29, 1985 in Miami, Florida. His parents had immigrated from Cuba, and he has been vocal about the influence of his culture and upbringing on his profession as a journalist. Furthermore, he can speak both English and Spanish fluently.

Benitez graduated from Florida International University, and he currently works as a correspondent for ABC News. He has also appeared in a number of shows across the network, including ‘Nightline,’ ’20/20′ and ‘Good Morning America.’

Aside from being a news anchor, Benitez is also the host of Netflix’s ‘I Survived a Crime,’ and in 2020, he filled in as a host for a special season finale of ‘What Would You Do?’

The 37-year-old broadcast journalist is married to fitness instructor Tommy DiDario, and the lovely couple has been married for 6 years now after tying the knot in April 2016. DiDario has many outlets for his talents, too, one of them being a repeat correspondent on the Rachel Ray Show.

“Six years after you showed me it’s possible to stop time, I love you more by the day. Happy Anniversary,” Benitez wrote on his Instagram post’s caption in celebration of their 6-year wedding anniversary.

Source: usmagazine.com