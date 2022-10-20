Get to Know More About ‘Packed to the Rafters’ Star Hugh Sheridan

‘Packed to the Rafters’ Star Hugh Sheridan recently revealed that they were married to a well-known entertainer for nine years, which comes as a surprise to many, as they were able to keep it a secret for so long.

And since, it seems like we know so little about the actor, let’s talk about some facts about them that you probably didn’t know about.

Sheridan was born on June 30, 1985 in Adelaide, South Australia, and they are the second youngest child out of seven children. During primary school, the 37-year-old actor began their training at Unley Youth Theatre and Terry Simpson Studios in Adelaide, and then they studied Music at the Victorian College of the Arts and Dance at The Australian Ballet School.

In 2007, Sheridan was cast in the Australian family drama series ‘Packed to the Rafters’ during their final year of acting studies at the National Institute for Dramatic Art. The actor then continued playing the role of Ben Rafter for 5 seasons.

Throughout starring in Australia’s highest rating family drama, Sheridan received the following awards: three Silver Logie Awards for Most Popular Actor, a 2011 Silver Logie nomination for Most Outstanding Actor, a 2013 Silver Logie Award nomination for Most Popular Actor, a Silver Logie Award for Most Popular New Male Talent, and a Graham Kennedy Award nomination for Most Outstanding New Talent.

Aside from ‘Packed to the Rafters,’ the actor has also starred in a number of television series, films, as well as theater shows. In 2021, Sheridan reprised their role as Ben Rafter in the comedy series ‘Back to the Rafters.’

Not to mention that they are also a talented musician, and their 2010 first single titled “Just Can’t Throw Us Away” debuted at #2 on iTunes singles chart. Thereafter, Sheridan released their debut album “Speak Love,” which was also a success. On top of being a talented actor and musician, they are also an avid Humanitarian involved in multiple child and animal protection charities.

Moreover, the actor came out as bisexual in October 2020, and in June 2021, they came out as non-binary. Sheridan was formerly engaged to Kurt Roberts.

Concluding this article on a more positive note, here are some of this hottie’s steamy pics that left the internet thirsting for more. 😉

