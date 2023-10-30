Get to Know Out Actor and ‘Locke & Key’ Star Connor Jessup

Connor Jessup is well-known for starring in Netflix’s fantasy-horror series ‘Locke & Key’, where he is portraying the main character of Tyler Locke.

Connor William Jessup was born on June 23, 1994 in Toronto, Canada. At the age of 11, he began his career as a child actor. In fact, the first credited lead role that he played is Simon Atherton in the Australian-Canadian children’s television show ‘The Saddle Club’.

Thereafter, the 29-year-old Canadian actor starred in several more notable films and TV shows, including the award-winning independent film ‘Blackbird’, the 2015 LGBTQ+ feature ‘Closet Monster’, the science fiction TV series ‘Falling Skies’, ABC’s ‘American Crime’, and Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’, among others.

On top of all that, Jessup is also a writer and filmmaker who made the short film ‘Boy’, which premiered at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. Moreover, he publicly came out as gay in June 2019 via Instagram.

“I knew I was gay when I was thirteen, but I hid it for years. I folded it and slipped it under the rest of my emotional clutter. Not worth the hassle. No one will care anyway. If I can just keep making it smaller, smaller, smaller…. My shame took the form of a shrug, but it was shame,” he wrote on his emotional post on his 25th birthday.

The actor continued,

“Most painfully, I’ve talked about the gay characters I’ve played from a neutral, almost anthropological distance, as if they were separate from me. These evasions are bizarre and embarrassing to me now, but at the time they were natural.”

“I’m grateful to be gay. Queerness is a solution. I don’t want to censor – consciously or not – the ways I talk, sit, laugh, or dress, the stories I tell, the jokes I make, my points of reference and connection,” Jessup further expressed.

Now that we've gotten to know more about this talented heartthrob, here are some of his hot and stunning pics, 'cause why not? <3

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, usatoday.com