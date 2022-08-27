Get to Know the Sexy Men of Drag Race Philippines’ Pit Crew

‘Drag Race Philippines’ has been making headlines ever since its premiere, and aside from the 12 participants that slay like fierce queens, the sexy men of the Pit Crew have also been gaining attention.

The Pit Crew members are usually seen in only their underwear, and they are also present to assist host and judge Paolo Ballesteros and the contestants in various challenges throughout the show.

Not to mention, the hotties are also in it for some eye candy moment, not only for the contestants, but also for the viewers, and we’re certainly not complaining. Deserving of their role in ‘Drag Race Philippines,’ the four men of the Pit Crew are also serving thirst traps on their respective Instagram accounts, and we are definitely here for more.

On that note, let’s get to know them a bit more — also see their thirst-worthy photos, so grab a glass of ice-cold water, and let’s get on with it!

Dheyle Dizon is a pageant king and fitness model.

Jaycee Sahagun is a Filipino-American male model from California.

JP Ocat is a freelance host and male model.

Ricardo de Jesus is a pageant king and male model.

Who’s your fave hottie among the ‘Drag Race Philippines’ Pit Crew?

