Get to Know Vasilios Filippakis of Queer-Inclusive ‘Ride’ Series

Vasilios Filippakis is starring as Julian Katsaros in Hallmark’s queer-inclusive ‘Ride’ series, and he recently set the show ablaze when the cowboy drama had its first gay kiss!

‘Ride’ “follows the lives of the McMurrays as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat.” The youngest, Tuff McMurray, is an out and proud gay man, and he is portrayed by openly gay actor Jake Foy, who recently got engaged.

Filippakis’ character Julian is the new male love interest of Foy’s Tuff, and they shared their first kiss in the show’s 6th episode, “Your Cheatin’ Heart.” And since we’ll be seeing more of the hottie that is Vasilios Filippakis, let’s get to know him, shall we?

Vasilios was born on August 8, 1991 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. He is known for starring in the shows ‘Ride,’ ‘Hudson & Rex’ and ‘Inedia.’ Not to mention, he is also playing the role of Nico Nicolakis in the 2019 LGBTQ+ dramedy series, ‘FAK YAASS,’ which is available for streaming on YouTube.

Nico is “a young gay Greek man struggling with the idea of returning home to what he assumes will be the judgement of his family.” In a June 2020 interview with Cliché Mag, the now 31-year-old Canadian actor revealed how the storyline of ‘FAK YAASS’ is similar to what he’s dealt with in the past.

“What you see in the show is very similar to what I dealt with. Once I came out, I never really went back on it. I didn’t hide it from my family and the community. If anything, I did the opposite. I lived my most authentic life at all times. In a way I’m convinced that people of this community are given this gift, this light, to share and teach those around us to be the best versions of themselves,” Vasilios expressed.

In an interview with Chilled Magazine, he also shared what he usually likes to do during his free time.

“The morning is a time that I have carved out just for myself. Typically, I love waking up early with a fresh cup of coffee to spend the time to focus on my intentions and goals,” the actor stated.

Moreover, he revealed that he “LOVE[s] Mexican” food, and as for what he typically orders:

“Give me the Guac! Also, vegan cauliflower tacos are on the top of my list.”

Vasilios further shared that he used to work as a bartender, stating:

“I worked at Rainforest Cafe back in the day. You would think it’s a kids restaurant and it would be an easy gig. But, the number of mixed cocktails that were blended and array of garnishes did not make it a walk in the park.”

