Get Up Close and Personal with Star Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page is famously known for his role as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, in the hit Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’

And although he didn’t renew his contract for the historical romance show, the actor has starred in the 2022 action thriller film ‘The Gray Man,’ and he also has two upcoming projects, including the movie ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ which is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023, as well as an untitled Butch and Sundance series.

Since we’ll get to see more of Page, (and we’re so here for it!) let’s get to know a bit more facts about him that you probably didn’t know…

The actor was born on April 27, 1988, and he is currently 34 years old. He was born in Zimbabwe, and eventually moved to London when he was 14 years old. However, he told Interview Magazine:

“But throughout that period my family was rather spread out—I have family in South Africa, Australia, Sweden, Grenada, Florida—so you make pit stops and you grow your perspective.”

Page’s name is pronounced as follows: Regé is pronounced as ‘Reggae,’ and Jean is pronounced the French way. Meanwhile, Page is pronounced like the word ‘page.’ Another fact is that he stands at a height of 5 feet and 11 inches tall, or about 1.83 meters.

Aside from ‘Bridgerton,’ the actor has been in several movies and TV shows. He played the role of Captain Khora in ‘Mortal Engines,’ and he also starred alongside Tessa Thompson in the 2020 film ‘Sylvie’s Love.’

Furthermore, Page portrayed the character of Leonard Knox, who is an assistant US attorney, in ABC’s legal drama ‘For the People.’ He also played the role of Chicken George in the critically acclaimed miniseries ‘Roots.’

In 2010, the actor made a brief appearance in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’ as a guest at Bill and Fleur’s wedding, but it was uncredited.

In more recent news, Page is starring alongside Glen Powell in an upcoming Butch and Sundance series under Amazon Studios, and it has yet to be given a title.

Related: Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell to Star in an Upcoming Series

Also, he is starring in the 2023 fantasy adventure film ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ and the star-studded cast include: Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodríguez, Chris Pine, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis, among other notable actors and actresses.

Moreover, Page is one of the 34 picks to star as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig’s 007.

How about that for a little get to know sesh with Regé-Jean Page? 🙂

Sources: popbuzz.com, sea.ign.com, variety.com