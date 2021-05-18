Get Your Tissues! The ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Trailer’s Here!

Pull out the tissues, folks. And, pre-order an extra box for September, because Dear Evan Hansen is about to bring out the waterworks.

It looks like we’re finally starting to see the beginnings of Hollywood’s movie musical renaissance. After initially getting a bunch of movie production announcements for musicals like Wicked and a Grease prequel, the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on many films in the works. But now that things are starting to open up again, many movie musicals are wrapping up their post-production phase and preparing to release. This includes, In the Heights, Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story, and Dear Evan Hansen.

In terms of the latter, the film adaption of the Tony Award-winning musical is set to release on September 24 of this year. The story follows a socially anxious high schooler who creates of series of lies after the family of a former classmate mistakes Hansen’s letter as their son’s suicide note.

The film version of musical stars Ben Platt, who originated the lead role on Broadway, Amy Adams (Vice, Sharp Objects, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Julianne Moore (The Glorias, Still Alice), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate You Give), and Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart). In addition, the film was directed by Stephen Chobosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower) and includes music and lyrics by The Greatest Showman’s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Then, Ben Platt’s father, Marc Platt, produced the movie alongside Adam Siegel under their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions.

Again, you can watch the full film when it premieres on September 24. Until then, check out the trailer below.