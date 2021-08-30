Gigi Goode Detailed Her Journey From Gender Fluid To Trans/Non-Binary

After rocketing to the finals on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11, Gigi Goode continued giving us looks for days, including the recent stunning Moschino campaign, with Drag Race Season 12 winner Symone. It is her announcement on Instagram today though, that have many admiring Goode for her bravery. After coming out as gender fluid on her season of Drag Race, Goode announced today (via Instagram) that she is both trans and non-binary.

“I don’t even know how to start this,” she said in the over eight minute long video (below). “Let’s just jump right into it, you know what I mean? I guess, without beating around the bush, around eight months ago in January, right at the beginning of the year, I decided to begin the process of hormone replacement therapy. “For those of you who don’t know, [that is] the process of taking estrogen and testosterone blockers — differing on the person — as a means of bringing in the woman and pushing out the man,” Goode filmed the video days after facial feminization surgery, which helps modify the face to a more “feminine” look, depending on what the patient is desiring. As for her inspiration to embark on this journey of self-discovering, Goode credits the HBO Max series Veneno. For Goode, characters and performers that are all trans “completely opened my mind up to who I am and who I’m supposed to be and, to me, that’s a trans nonbinary person.”. Good also stated that had she been touring the past year, she quite possibly would not have come to this realization, but having this past year to be able to self-reflect was pivotal.

Gigi Goode’s RuPaul’s Drag Race sisters all immediately have offered their words of encouragement to Goode. The comments on Goode’s video showcase everyone from Jackie Cox to Bianca Del Rio to Kandy Muse to Alexis Michelle sending Goode words of love. Tony-winner Ben Platt even commented, saying simply “UR AN ICON 💕”

