Ginger Minj Talks New Tour, Her Published Memoir, & What’s to Come

After a successful run at Chicago’s Venus Cabaret Theater, RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Ginger Minj is heading to a city near you with her brand-new tour, The Broads Way.

Performing with longtime collaborator Gidget Galore, the duo are taking audiences on a musical journey through some of the best Broadway shows that have ever graced the Great White Way. From Stephen Sondheim to Andrew Lloyd Webber, this all-live singing, comedic show was a smash hit in Provincetown, named “one of the best shows in decades” by Provincetown Mag.

The tour’s next stop will be The Green Room 42 in New York City from February 10-12.

Originating from Leesburg, Florida, Ginger first gained international recognition as a finalist on Season 7 of Drag Race, and subsequently returned to compete on All Stars 2 and 6. The Drag Race platform has catapulted the careers of several drag artists, and Ginger is unquestionably thriving in the limelight, showcasing a diverse array of talents including acting, singing, and writing.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with the self-professed “nicest bitch you’ll ever meet” and chat more about The Broads Way, as well as other various theatrical ambitions, her recently published memoir/cookbook titled Southern Fried Sass, and her perspectives on the anti-drag sentiments prevailing Florida.

Check out the full video interview below.

Ginger Minj…

