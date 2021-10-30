Giving Alt-Rock Music A Modern, Queer Twist

Out band Fab The Duo celebrates the release of their sophomore EP, Toxic Air & Attitudes, a collection of high octane alt-rock tracks with a decidedly modern, queer twist.

They have a current, contemporary vibe with just a hint of Broadway’s RENT which makes them sonically accessible and relatable.

Written entirely during quarantine, Fab The Duo (Greg Driscoll and Brendan Eprile) have a new message: They’re “over it.”

All five tracks on Toxic Air & Attitudes are imminently listenable as the guys take us on an alt-pop journey inspired by their own lives.

Lead out track “ISFB” (short for “I’m So Fucking Bored”) serves up angsty pop-punk anthem about the frustrations of boredom and isolation during quarantine.

“Good Distraction” is their answer to that boredom as they tell the world, “I don’t want to feel sad for just one day.” (Instinct covered the release of the music video here).

The temperature comes down a bit for “The Best Part,” an acoustic guitar-driven introspective ballad, with strings and intimate harmonies.

“Our First Date” chronicles that day the duo matched on Tinder and went on a date that would change everything.

And “Somewhere In Delaware” closes out the collection with two-part ballad/punk rock formatting inspired by Billie Eillish’s “Happier Than Ever.”

Featured in notable press like Billboard, The Advocate, HuffPost, and Hollywood Life, Fab The Duo aims to smash societal norms through music and love.

Alt Press gushed in June 2020 writing, “With a powerful message and extraordinary talent, Fab The Duo are a group who shouldn’t be overlooked.”

As they make break boundaries and stereotypes as the first gay couple to go mainstream in the music industry, they want their fans (or Fabbits) to follow this simple advice: “Be You. Be Proud. And Be Loud!”

Toxic Air & Attitudes is available for streaming on Spotify here, and you can follow the band on Instagram here.