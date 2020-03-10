RuPaul’s DragCon is Cancelled!

Just days after the RuPaul’s Drag Race scandal that has been Sherry Pie, the Drag Race universe’s pink wig is officially in orbit as RuPaul’s DragCon announced this morning that DragCon 2020 is cancelled. Not a good week for Mama Ru since we also heard that his Neflix show AJ & the Queen was also cancelled. The convention organizers’ decision is due to the constant developments in the global pandemic, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). That’s right, DragCon is sashaying away until Miss Corona Virus Dupree gets a hold of herself. Hopefully none of the queens have already done had theirses.

DragCon posted on their website:

DragCon’s first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved and we’ve been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus. The situation in California (and the world) is rapidly changing, with new information coming out everyday. Unfortunately, there’s no way for anyone to know what the situation will be like in May. Due to that uncertainty, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve decided that it’s in the best interest of the talent, staff, and attendees to cancel RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2020. DragCon LA will return in 2021, better than ever. We will be working with Eventbrite to issue refunds over the next 7 days. Thank you for your support. If you have any questions email help@rupaulsdragcon.com.

All other information on the website has been removed.

Late last week, the popular South by Southwest (SXSW) festival announced that they would be cancelling their event which has been held in Austin, TX since 1987. They plan to carry on and prepare for 2021, but they are seeing major financial difficulties and had to lay-off 175 year-round employees.

Other major events such as Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are still undecided as to whether they want to cancel their events or postpone them until October. Even organizers have shared that they are aware of the potential risks and are looking at ways around this.

Many conferences and public events have decided to move away from planning to try to eliminate the spread of Coronavirus. With Pride season coming up in a couple of months, will this be a reason to scale back on Pride celebrations?

Last year, over 50,000 fans sashayed into the RuPaul’s DragCon LA. The loss of this year’s DragCon might be tragic to Drag Race fans, but with two other events happening in NYC and the UK, it might be possible to still meet your favorite queens sometime down the line—just no hugging!