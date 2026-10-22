‘Glee’ Is Back, but Can the Reboot Recapture the Original Magic?

Glee fans, warm up those vocal cords and prepare your jazz hands because we’re heading back to McKinley High! The beloved musical dramedy is getting a reboot, and while we’re thrilled to revisit the show that gave us iconic performances, queer representation, and enough hallway drama to last a lifetime, we have QUESTIONS.

Who’s returning? Who’s staying away? And will the new series give us the same chaotic magic that made us fall in love with the original?

Ryan Murphy Is Getting the Band Back Together

Back in September, Ryan Murphy confirmed that a Glee reboot was in the works, revealing that he was writing alongside original co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. The series is expected to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu, although details about the plot and production timeline remain under wraps.

Rachel Berry Is Back, but Where’s Kurt?

Lea Michele is reportedly returning as Rachel Berry, because apparently Broadway’s most ambitious diva isn’t done chasing her dreams just yet. According to Variety, Michele is set to reprise her role, with a source confirming, “She’s in.” Another source described the project as being in its early stages but said it felt good to get the band back together.

Of course, Rachel’s return comes with some real-life baggage. Michele faced allegations of on-set bullying from former castmates, which she publicly addressed in 2020. So yes, bringing Rachel back is bound to get people talking before she even hits her first high note.

Meanwhile, Chris Colfer, who played Glee’s beloved Kurt Hummel, told Bustle in October that he knew nothing about the reboot and hadn’t heard anything about returning. He also acknowledged how difficult revisiting the series could be following the death of Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez and died in 2020 at age 33.

Kurt and Santana were central to Glee’s LGBTQ+ storylines, so their absence would be felt. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Colfer gets more information soon.

Brittany and Sam Are Ready to Sing Again

Heather Morris has confirmed she’s returning as Brittany S. Pierce, announcing the news on Instagram with a characteristically chaotic explanation that Brittany had been lost in the sewers all these years but was finally back.

Honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less from Brittany.

Chord Overstreet, who played Sam Evans, has also confirmed his return, sharing: “Reunited and it feels so good!”

Will the Reboot Hit the Right Notes?

There’s plenty to be excited about, but there’s also a lot riding on this revival. Glee wasn’t just about show choir competitions and dramatic cover versions. It became a cultural touchstone for many LGBTQ+ viewers, even when its storytelling got messy.

With familiar faces returning and major questions still unanswered, we’re ready to see what happens next. Just please, Ryan Murphy, give us good songs, good drama, and a little more Kurt Hummel. Is that too much to ask?