‘Glee’ Reboot: Chris Colfer Says He Knows Nothing About Kurt’s Return

Just when you thought Glee had finally stopped haunting your playlists, Ryan Murphy has apparently been busy writing a way back to McKinley High. The creator has confirmed that a reboot is in the works, but if you’re hoping to see Kurt Hummel back in the choir room, Chris Colfer has some news: he has not exactly been kept in the loop.

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Speaking to Bustle, Colfer was asked about the reboot chatter and whether he would return to the series. “I know nothing and have heard absolutely nothing,” Colfer said, adding: “I wish I did.” So, for now, Kurt is apparently as uninformed as the rest of us.

Colfer, who played Kurt throughout the Fox musical series’ six-season run, also acknowledged that returning to Glee would come with some complicated emotions. “It was a really tough show to do, and it would be really hard to do it now that Naya [Rivera] is gone,” he said.

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Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, died in 2020 at the age of 33. Her loss has remained one of the most painful parts of the show’s legacy, particularly for fans who remember how much Santana and Kurt meant to Glee‘s LGBTQ+ storylines.

Still, Colfer knows that declining a return might come with its own consequences. “But I do know that Glee fans would probably come after me with pitchforks and jazz hands if I said no.”

Honestly, the mental image of thousands of Glee fans charging toward him with jazz hands is probably the closest thing to a peaceful threat that fandom can offer.

Ryan Murphy Has Already Written Something

Murphy has previously said he is open to revisiting Glee, and the reboot conversation picked up again in September when he revealed that he, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan had written something for a potential new version of the series.

Don’t stop believin’ in a ‘Glee’ reboot! Ryan Murphy confirms he wrote a new script, and the original cast is “enthusiastic” about returning. https://t.co/SVk9ng2JG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2026

Murphy also said he had been in touch with around 10 original cast members and described them as “very enthusiastic” about the idea. There is one fairly important catch, though: “Nobody has read it.”

Which means the original cast may be enthusiastic about the idea of returning without necessarily knowing what Murphy and his fellow creators have actually cooked up.

And that leaves Colfer in a particularly funny position. One of the show’s most recognizable stars apparently has less information about the reboot than the fans currently refreshing every entertainment headline.

The Original Glee Cast Is Still Finding Its Way Back Together

Even without a reboot officially bringing everyone back to Lima, the Glee cast has continued to pop up together.

chris colfer and amber riley heard dwts call him “harry shum jr from grey’s anatomy” and decided to remind everyone of his true roots https://t.co/XgxhcXWvFP — say :)(: (@kgleeb) September 30, 2026

Just recently, Colfer reunited with Amber Riley, who played Mercedes Jones, at Dancing With The Stars to support their former Glee co-star Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang.

The reunion came during the show’s third week, with Colfer and Riley appearing backstage alongside Shum Jr. Colfer even brought back Kurt’s signature pompadour, because apparently some hairstyles are powerful enough to survive a decade.

Riley offered her own vote of confidence before Shum Jr.’s performance, saying: “I know a winner when I see one”. Shum Jr. and his dance partner Jenna Johnson ultimately scored 24 out of 30, keeping themselves in a strong position in the competition.

Chris Colfer and Amber Riley at Dancing With The Stars via Entertainment Tonight on instagram https://t.co/DvU8MCuCiI — Chris Colfer News (@NewsColfer) September 30, 2026

The timing was also rather convenient. The Glee reunion happened only days after Murphy reignited conversation about a reboot, giving fans another reminder that the original cast still has plenty of affection for one another.

Would Kurt Hummel Really Come Back?

That may be the question fans care about most. Kurt was one of Glee‘s defining characters, particularly for LGBTQ+ viewers who saw an openly gay teenager navigate coming out, bullying, romance, family, friendship and the occasional musical number with an aggressively high level of commitment.

But bringing Kurt back would also mean confronting the show’s complicated history and the loss of Rivera, something Colfer himself clearly recognizes.

For now, though, there is no confirmation that Colfer is returning. Murphy may have a script, original cast members may be enthusiastic, and fans may already be mentally assigning everyone a new set of choir-room solos, but Colfer is still waiting for the same phone call everyone else is talking about.

And if that call eventually comes? Well, let’s just hope the pitchforks stay in storage.