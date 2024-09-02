Glen Powell Surfs Through the Streets in Just a Skateboard

Glen Powell’s star has been rising higher and higher this year and there’s no stopping him!

Over Labor Day weekend, Glen Powell was spotted rocking nothing but a skatboard! In a playful post by John Stamos, who was sporting tiny shorts, the duo showed off their toned arms and chests while strutting across the street, covered only by paper bags and a skateboard. Stamos captioned the post, “Walking into LDW with @glenpowell.“

Advertisement

Here’s a playful drawing that a fan made that was inspired by the pair’s Labor Day Weekend:

Advertisement

You’ve probably seen the two actors hang out in the past when they both dropped by the Today Show.The morning news show gave us a sneak peek on Instagram, featuring Stamos doing a makeup touch-up on Powell. The adorable moment had fans buzzing in the comments—one viewer exclaimed, “Collab I didn’t know I needed!” while another gushed, “I love everything about this. 😍”

Advertisement

Powell has been making the rounds to promote his new movie Twisters alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones. The movie has been breaking records left and right nabbing the top spot from The Day After Tomorrow as the top domestic opening ever for a natural disaster film. It also outperformed Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, finishing just behind Inside Out 2 when comparing opening week numbers.

Related: Glen Powell Bares It ALL In Latest Super Sexy Magazine Cover

Let’s take a peek at what Glen has to offer behind the surfboard:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Image via X (@sydglenx)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: The Hollywood Reporter