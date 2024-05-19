‘GMA3’ Host DeMarco Morgan’s Revealing Biker Shorts Is Going Viral

When it comes to shows like GMA3: What You Need to Know and other news programs, the primary aim is to report the news, not become the news. However, for over a year, Good Morning America has been making headlines itself. It started with the alleged affair between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, revealed in November 2022, and more recently, other departures have shaken the longstanding morning show. The latest behind-the-scenes drama involves GMA3 anchor DeMarco Morgan and viral images of his bike shorts.

DeMarco Morgan, one of the anchors who replaced T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on GMA3, posted photos on Instagram in April that showed him posing with his bicycle in workout clothes and a bike helmet. The tightness of Morgan’s shorts and the noticeable bulge quickly caught fans’ attention. You can see the photos here:

So why are DeMarco Morgan’s cycling pictures causing a stir at work? According to TMZ, several of his ABC colleagues find the photos embarrassing for both Morgan and the network and have requested that he take the post down. As of now, the photos remain on his social media, with sources suggesting that Morgan believes people are overreacting. We totally feel that there is nothing sexual here – just your regular biking shorts.

Just like we talked about the swimsuit story this week, now we have biker shorts – your thoughts?