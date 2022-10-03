GOP Politician Wins ‘Idiot Of The Day’ Award Wanting To Ban…

Another day, another ridiculous, unfounded, uncorroborated statement made by a Republican politician. Today’s idiot is Doug Mastriano, who is running for Governor of Pennslyvania. Dude promises to save the children from – wait for it – having to pole dance in elementary school. (There’s a sentence I never thought I would type!)

MAGA lunatic insurrectionist Doug Mastriano says if he’s elected Gov of Pennsylvania he’s going to ban porn and pole dancing in elementary schools. Damn, I guess I must’ve missed out on the pole dancing porn classes. These Republicans always tell on themselves, perverts. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 2, 2022

Using the GOP rallying cry of the “sexualization of children” the MAGA crowd cheered and applauded as Mastriano said,

“On day one, the sexualization of our kids, pole dancing, and all this other crap that’s going on will be forbidden in our schools. On day one all the graphic – pornographic books that are in elementary schools will be pulled out. On day one and done, critical race theory is out the window.”

Porn. Pole Dancing. Mastriano did not name any specific elementary schools where the supposed pole dancing was happening. Shocking. Another straight, white, racist, sexist, homophobic Republican spewing lies. Same shit different day. You have to wonder who the people cheering in the audience are. Did they have to drink kool-aid to enter the auditorium?

As previously reported by LGBTQ Nation, “his mention of pornography in schools, for example, isn’t new. Local activists and nationally recognizable pundits on the right have been claiming that books that mention LGBTQ people are pornographic even though they are not.”

Doug Mastriano: “elect me governor and I pledge to ban pole dancing from schools!” Everyone else: “found the groomer.” — flexghost. (@flexghost1) October 2, 2022

Another issue that drives Republicans absolutely bonkers: pronouns. The ‘Idiot of the Day’ Governatorial candidate had to add his two cents on that subject proclaiming,

“On day one, woke is broke. On day one, pronoun games in elementary school are prohibited and banned forever.”

As a former teacher, I personally want to thank Mastriano. When I taught school the music coming from the 4th-grade pole dancing classroom was so loud my students couldn’t concentrate on their essays. Has this asshat ever been in a school? Check out the bizarre speech below.

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano describes many of the ways “woke is broke” if he’s elected. pic.twitter.com/AUy3Gp8lY4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 1, 2022

As a sub in ELEMENTARY schools up to high school & beyond, I can assure you.

⤵️

THERE IS NO POLE DANCING, PORN OR CRT BEING TAUGHT IN SCHOOLS.

⤵️

Anyone voter falling for @dougmastriano‘s LYING CRAP has their head up their ass. — 🎃RoseyRoseamund🎃ROEVEMBER🎃BITCH!! (@RoseyRoseamund) October 3, 2022

