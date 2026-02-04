The Grammys Failed Cher — and Then Let Her Take the Heat

There are moments on live television that make you wince not because someone made a mistake, but because an institution did. What unfolded on the Grammy stage with Cher was one of those moments — uncomfortable, unnecessary, and entirely avoidable.

Cher did not embarrass herself at the Grammys. The Grammys embarrassed Cher.

At 79 years old, she is not a novelty act, not a nostalgic cameo, and certainly not someone who needs to be “managed” in real time under blinding lights. She is a singular figure in American culture — a woman who shattered expectations for decades and helped define what longevity in entertainment can look like. Which is precisely why the way she was handled on Sunday night felt so careless.

Her so-called lifetime honor arrived without ceremony. No sweeping introduction. No contextual reminder of her cultural impact. No pause to let the room absorb the weight of the moment. The award was placed in her hands quickly, almost abruptly, as though the show needed to move on before the applause settled. That alone would have been disappointing.

But it didn’t stop there.

Instead of allowing her to exit with dignity, producers inexplicably kept her onstage to present Record of the Year — a move that would rattle even a seasoned presenter, let alone someone just handed an emotional capstone to a career spanning six decades. The transition was unclear. The cues were unclear. The expectations were unclear.

Cher looked for direction and found none.

This wasn’t confusion on her part. It was confusion created for her.

When Trevor Noah encouraged her back to the microphone to announce the winner — Kendrick Lamar and SZA — the moment spiraled further. Reading from a TelePrompter that offered little helpful context, Cher stumbled over the song title “Luther,” momentarily mangling the reference to the late Luther Vandross.

The audience laughed.

That laughter should haunt the producers far more than it should Cher.

Mispronouncing a title or name on live television is hardly a crime. Award shows are infamous for technical glitches, rushed scripts, and chaotic pacing. What is criminal is putting a revered artist in a vulnerable position and then letting the fallout play out publicly while pretending it’s harmless entertainment.

To his credit, Kendrick Lamar responded with generosity, reframing the moment as a tribute rather than a misstep. But the damage was already done. The show allowed a woman who should have been protected to become a spectacle — and that’s where the real failure lies.

Honoring legends requires intention. It requires planning. It requires respect. You don’t rush them through their flowers, confuse them with unnecessary duties, and then smirk when something goes wrong. You build a moment around them. You guide them. You let them leave the stage on their own terms.

The Grammys did none of that.

Cher – If I Could Turn Back Time

If Cher ever agrees to return — and she would be justified in declining — the show owes her more than an apology. It owes her a proper tribute: clear staging, thoughtful preparation, and a moment that reflects her stature rather than testing her endurance.

Cher didn’t falter.



The Grammys did.

And the saddest part is that this didn’t have to happen at all.

