SPOILER ALERT! Who Won The Latest ‘Great British Bake Off’?

SPOILER ALERT: If you don’t want to know who won season 11 of The Great British Bake Off then exit this article.

Totally cute and can bake his butt off? Sign us up! Peter Sawkins became the latest winner of The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday, November 24.

In doing so he made GBBO history for two separate reasons. Sawkins became the program’s youngest winner at the tender age of 20 and is Scotland’s first ever recipient of the coveted honor. Here here!

Sawkins for the most part had a smooth ride to victory on the wildly popular reality television program. He was the season’s first star baker and kept his momentum going over the course of the next nine episodes while only being one of the judge’s least favorites twice.

He faced off against Armored Security Guard Dave Friday and Digital Manager Linda Rayfield in the end (keep in mind that all of the contestants are amateur bakers and not professional ones) where his Showstopper Cake that he called his “Bonkers Bake Off Bubble Cake” helped him secure his historic win.

“For everyone that I need to thank, I hope you know how much I appreciate you,” the accounting & finance student wrote on his Instagram after winning. “I don’t think I have the capacity right now to properly express my thanks and appreciation so I shall leave it at this.”

The eleventh series of GBBO was different for a multitude of reasons. Actor, comedian and writer Matt Lucas (who many know stateside from his hilarious scenes with Rebel Wilson in Bridesmaids) replaced fan-favorite Sandi Toksvig who announced in January that she was leaving the show to focus on other work commitments.

There was also a massive change in location as the most recent flock of bakers competed at Down Hall Hotel in Essex over the summer after five years of filming at Welford Park in Berkshire. All cast and crew members underwent regular COVID-19 testing in an isolation bubble amid the pandemic. Other reality shows, like Big Brother, did something similar.

GBBO has been one of the most successful shows in British television history. It initially was a massive smash across the pond while making stars of its judges Mary Berry and the super woofy Paul Hollywood.

International audiences eventually caught onto the hype where it constantly ranks as one of the most watched programs people enjoy on streaming service Netflix.

The show has also produced a ton of yummy contestants to gaze at as they make their delicious creations, Sawkins included. Take a look at several others that buttered our frosting here.