‘Greater Than’: Saving Kids or Starting a War on Same-Sex Families?

Greater Than, the a new campaign in town, and it’s here to tell us that the true victims of same-sex marriage are… children? Yes, you read that right. A group called Them Before Us is launching its Greater Than campaign, which argues that kids are somehow “suffering” from the fact that same-sex marriage became legal back in 2015. Now, don’t get us wrong, we’re all about protecting kids, but we’re not entirely convinced this campaign is what it claims to be.

Let’s unpack this, shall we?

Greater Than? Who’s Behind This? And What’s the Beef?

The Greater Than campaign is being spearheaded by Katy Faust and her nonprofit Them Before Us. The group’s mission? To restore what they consider “natural” family structures, where children have both a mother and a father, because apparently that’s what’s “best” for them. Faust and her supporters argue that, since the 2015 Obergefell decision legalized same-sex marriage, children’s rights have been “compromised” by the “devaluation” of having both a mom and a dad.

The group argues that kids need this unique love and guidance from both genders to thrive. According to them, parenthood should never be “replaceable,” and the absence of either a mother or father is somehow a tragic loss for children. Got it. But here’s the thing: the campaign’s ultimate goal isn’t just about making sure kids are loved—it’s about reversing Obergefell, the Supreme Court ruling that gave same-sex couples the right to marry.

But Wait—What About the Kids Who Are Already in Same-Sex Families?

Here’s where things start to get a little tricky. The campaign insists that it doesn’t say gay people can’t be loving parents—of course they can! But the core message seems to be: “Sorry, you’re still not a real mom or dad.” It’s a message that’s not exactly music to the ears of same-sex couples who have built families and raised children with love and dedication.

And while the campaign insists it’s all about protecting children’s rights, it’s still hard to ignore the fact that it’s also about undoing marriage equality. Hmm, seems like there might be a few things that are being “redefined” here—like what exactly constitutes a loving family.

Church Is Coming After Gay Marriage Again—And Using Kids This Time

Now, here’s where it gets even more interesting—and, dare we say, frustrating. Once again, church organizations are entering the fray, pushing against gay marriage. But this time, they’re doing it with a new twist: children are the new pawn in the game. The Greater Than campaign is about painting gay marriage as a direct threat to children’s well-being.

Once again, churches and conservative groups like Focus on the Family and Live Action have joined forces, claiming that kids need both a mom and a dad, and that anything less is somehow a “violation” of their rights. These groups argue that society needs to return to “natural” family structures to ensure children’s well-being. But it’s hard to ignore that while these campaigns use the language of protecting kids, what they’re really doing is pushing to undo marriage equality. Are kids really their priority, or is this just a renewed attack on same-sex marriage?

The “Evidence” of Children’s Suffering

The Greater Than campaign has made some interesting claims about how the redefinition of marriage has led to child abuse and neglect. They point to a couple of disturbing IVF-related cases, including one where a man kept children in cages, and another where a sex offender used IVF to obtain a child. While these are horrific situations, the campaign tries to link them directly to Obergefell, which feels like a bit of a stretch.

The thing is, most people in same-sex marriages aren’t using IVF to create children for abuse or neglect. So, while those cases should definitely be taken seriously, it’s not entirely clear how this supports the claim that same-sex marriage is hurting children on a broader scale.

Mobilizing Churches (Again…)

Now, in true form, the campaign is looking to churches to help mobilize the masses and push for the overturning of Obergefell. Because, why not? Churches and conservative organizations like Focus on the Family and Live Action have joined forces in the Greater Than campaign, united in their belief that children need both a mom and a dad—and that natural marriage (i.e., between one man and one woman) is the only way to guarantee that.

But, while the Greater Than crew is busy pulling together a coalition of pro-family voices, we can’t help but wonder: Where’s the love for the kids in same-sex families? Don’t they deserve the same legal protections and love from both parents, no matter the gender of the couple? We think so.

A Deeper Question: What is Love?

At the end of the day, the Greater Than campaign is more than just a push against same-sex marriage—it’s a broader conversation about the definition of family and the meaning of love. And while it’s true that children need love, guidance, and stability, those things don’t magically appear because of someone’s gender. They come from the kind of unconditional care and commitment that same-sex couples have been offering their kids for years now.

And let’s be real: love is greater than the limitations some try to impose on it. Whether it’s a mom and a dad, two dads, or two moms—what matters most is that the kids are loved and supported. So, while Greater Than might be singing the praises of the “natural” family, let’s not forget that love, in all its forms, is still the best thing a kid can have.

The Takeaway: Stay Fabulous, Stay Open-Minded

In the end, the Greater Than campaign might not win over many members of the LGBTQ+ community (shocking, right?). But it does raise an important question: How do we balance the rights of children with the recognition of love in all its forms? It’s not always easy, and sometimes campaigns like this seem to want to take us backward, rather than forward. But no matter what, love and family can’t—and shouldn’t—be limited to a one-size-fits-all model.

So, let’s keep fighting for all families, no matter how they’re made. Because, spoiler alert: Love is greater than any campaign that tries to tell us otherwise.

Source: EWTN News and Christian Post