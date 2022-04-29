Greene & Boebert Not Eye to Eye on Public Displays of Bigotry

The dumpster fire that is the heavily anti-LGBTQ Republican party has to have some fuel for its flames. Look no further than the witches of the east and the west, Boebert and Green.

Republican Representatives Lauren Boebert (Colorado) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) are blond and brunette versions of the same person are they not? These “hey, I’ve never been in politics so let’s go corrupt the nation” slithered their way into the US House of Representatives and boy oh boy, how they have made it a miserable place to be.

We know they hate us in the LGBTQ Community, but it seems they also hate common sense and humanity as they continue to preach the 2020 election was stolen and QAnon is real.

In the movie they make of the political shit show we’ve had in the past 6 years, who will they give the broom and flying monkeys to and who will get the house dropped on them?

But are they political sisters? Do they bleed the same blood? We know all the hatred is present, but recently they have shown a little light between them.

Privately, Republicans say Boebert — who’s seen as more of a party team player than Greene — detests being tied to her Georgia colleague. And when the House Freedom Caucus board of directors gathered last month at its usual spot a few blocks from the Capitol, the two tangled over Greene’s appearance at a February event organized by a known white nationalist. – Politico

Greene didn’t only appear, but was caught speaking at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), which was organized by Nick Fuentes, that white supremacist mentioned above. He’s gone on record with his support of the Taliban for it’s a religious group fighting for its conservative values. What republican wouldn’t support that! Ugh.

Now, we are not saying that Boebert doesn’t support white supremacy, she’s just not as out in the open with her association with them, even though her words put her just right on the line of ordering her own white hooded garment. Maybe there’s one in her closet already, but it won’t see the light of day and she won’t be as in the open as Greene has been with her blanco bigotry.

Boebert heard about Greene’s presence at the Fuentes Fiesta which causes a little fall-out. It’s like when you book that cruise with a friend but don’t tell another friend and it gets out that you’re going. HUSH! Keep it on the down low!

Both cis straight GOP warriors were present at March meeting of the House Freedom Caucus (HFC). Boebert is the communications chair for the HFC (think far right and then go a little more), of which Greene is only a member. We’ve all seen them spew their words, waiting for the spittle to increase and their eyes roll into the back of their heads, and apparently this was happening while others were watching this “discussion” occur. Worry arose from people present that heated chat was going to get physical, but rats, they were separated before bets were placed. Now we don’t condone violence, but …

So what do we take away from this? Boebert and Greene both have the hate, but Boebert knows how to veil it a little more when in public? I’m just going to wait for their video of their hands in each other’s laps.

If you had not noticed, this writer is not a fan of either one. My opinions may not reflect those of other writers or the magazine as a whole, but seriously, people voted for these things?

Apparently they are not dopplegangers and if they touch, they would burst into flames. But what is it going to take for other humans NOT to vote these two back in? Maybe they will keep arguing and spewing their hate and hurt each others’ careers.