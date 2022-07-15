Judge Mathis Talks Helping His Son Come Out On TV

This is proof that reality tv can heal just as much as it can entertain.

The reality show Mathis Family Matters follows the Mathis family. Known for his court show Judge Mathis, which holds the record of the longest running daytime show hosted by an African American man, Greg Mathis Sr. transitioned the success into another show. This show, which airs on E!, follows Mathis’s personal life with his life with his wife, Linda, his four children, and multiple grandchildren.

Earlier this year, one of Greg Mathis’s children, Greg Mathis Jr., came out as gay. In order to prepare for coming out publicly, Mathis enlisted the help of his friend EJ Johnson. Johnson himself came out as gay after being known as the son of NBA star Magic Johnson. The two then sat down, of course with cameras surrounding them, to discuss the topic.

“I do want to get into the advocacy space, LGBTQ advocacy,” Greg Jr. says in the sneak peek of the upcoming scene and episode. “Part of it is the nervousness of coming out for myself publicly and saying, ‘I am gay.’ I’ve never done that before. Now with this announcement I feel like it’s going to become Greg, Judge Mathis’ son, and this is who he is and this is what he’s saying.”

“It will, absolutely,” EJ replies. “It’s a big step. Our families aren’t like any other families. That’s a big moment.”

Greg Jr. then adds, “I do have a lot of anxiety about coming out to the world publicly. One thing I think about a lot is how people are going to react to me, to [my boyfriend] Elliott and I, to my family, my dad and his career. What does that mean when his fans, who tend to be more conservative, find out about me? But at the same time I do recognize that this is bigger than me.”

When it comes to his boyfriend, Elliot Cooper, Elliot shared last month that the two met in Valentine’s Day.

When talking about their first date, Greg Jr. recalled, “Got a little drunk, went back to my place, and let’s just say, we didn’t read the Bible.”

The two also shared last month their plan to move to Los Angeles from Washington, D.C. They’re doing so for Greg Jr. to live closer to his parents and siblings Amir Mathis, Jade Mathis, and Camara Mathis Webb.

“I know that Elliott is the man that I wanna be with,” Greg Jr. shared in a confessional. “I also know that I wanna be in Los Angeles. I don’t wanna be in a position where I have to choose between Elliott and my family, so I gotta convince Elliott that LA is where we both need to be permanently.”

And when it comes to family, Greg Jr. says his father was a big influence on him. Besides his name, of course. In fact, Greg Sr. claims that he encouraged his son to not only come out but to share his truth with the world through the show.

As he told E News, “Greg and I had an [onscreen] discussion about him not sharing his sexuality or being gay with the general public, his friends and others.”

“I thought he had because he shared it with us at age 18 and moved to Washington, D.C. and has been there for over a decade and that’s a gay-friendly town,” Judge Mathis added. “So I was shocked that he hadn’t, and there are moments there that are very emotional in the sense that I let him know that he has to fight.”

If you want to see more of Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliot Cooper, Mathis Family Matters airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!.

Source: E News,