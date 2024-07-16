Grey’s Anatomy Character Announcement Comes with a Catch!

Jesus, this show is still on the air?

It was recently reported by US Magazine that Grey’s Anatomy is getting a new out character for its upcoming 21st season. This report does come with a catch, however, as Jake Borelli is going to exit the longstanding series at the conclusion of his next story arc.

Advertisement

It’s being said that Jake Borelli, who’s played Dr. Levi Schmitt since 2017, will wrap up his character arc in a “handful of episodes” before leaving the series at some point in the 2024/2025 season. Jake is noteworthy himself, having come out in real life in 2018 on the same day his character did in Grey’s Anatomy.

While the hospital drama has not announced the actor behind its latest LGBT representative, US Magazine states that he will play the chaplain (ie clergyman) in Grey Sloan Memorial. And this, folks, is the basis of so many gay porn movies – I’m just saying! The upcoming character is also listed as recurring, meaning he’ll be a large part of the cast but not a major player.

Advertisement

Having started its broadcast in 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has become a recipient of numerous awards including 4 Emmys, 2 People’s Choice and 1 Golden Globe. Although I do not watch this show myself, I know it’s had some truly iconic television moments and groundbreaking history. And it’s been a very safe haven for its gay characters and viewers since the early 2010s.

Season 21 of Grey’s Anatomy is set to air on ABC starting Thursday, September 26.

Source: US Magazine