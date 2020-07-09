HOT

Model/Wrestler Nick Rodriguez is Thicc in All The Right Places

Madonna Cyrus? Mileydonna? Who's That Girl?

Lea Michele Is A 'Horrible Human Being' Claims Broadway Vet Craig Ramsay

Aaron Hernandez's Cellmate Claims They Were 'Definitely' In A Relationship

Growing Up Gay, Brown, and Morbidly Obese in the Early 2000s

by
Image provided by Author Abe

 

Hello world, my name is ABE. I am a 24 year old gay Afro-Carribean man in Massachusetts. As I sit here at my desk on a humid Wednesday afternoon, I’m hesitant to delve so deeply into my story like this – but there’s a constant voice that sits in my head forever reminding me that if I don’t stand up and be brave and try to inspire other people that I’ll never be the person that I want to become.

What do you think?