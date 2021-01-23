Gus Kenworthy Displays His ‘Fresh Bruises’ From A Unique Angle: Pics 

Gus Kenworthy‘s 2021 isn’t beginning on the best of terms as the decorated Olympian crashed during a snowboarding accident earlier this month.

He seems to be recovering just fine, although bruised up in many parts of his body, which he showed off on his Instagram on Friday.

“Regarding injuries from my crash the other day my hand seems to be doing VERY well thanks for asking,” he wrote on one of his Instagram stories.

“Just a lil bruising,” he captioned while showing off his bruised hand and handsome face at the same time. Then, things took a turn for the graphic where he left little to the imagination in the following story.

“Fresh bruises” he wrote over his inner thigh which looked like grape jelly was smeared all over it. Not sure what his intentions were in the above photo but we aren’t complaining about the visual he posted.

Things haven’t been all that bad for the 29-year-old outside of his hurtful crash. His “dreamy California home” was shown off in Architectural Digest recently which was described as both “chic” and “playful”.

And he’s also managed to keep our attention from a thirst trap point of view by posting a photo of him mimicking his dog Birdie by wagging his tongue while shirtless.