Woof! Gus Kenworthy Serves Cowboy Realness In Just His Underwear

Gus Kenworthy in an Olympics themed Head and Shoulders commercial. / Image via Head and Shoulders

The Labor Day weekend was as fun as it could be given the COVID world we are still living in. Some of us remained in self-isolation, others had different reasons to celebrate, and a good portion of the public still got together with their loved ones while enjoying the extra day off.

Then there was super cutie Gus Kenworthy, who spent some time in Kanab, Utah, which included a moment of him wearing next to nothing and looking damn fine while doing so. 

View this post on Instagram

📍Coral Pink Send Nudes

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

Yowzah! Gus was at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park where he posted a photo of him wearing a sheer skirt, black underwear, black and white socks and a cowboy hat. He shielded his beautiful face in the snap which gave his 1.2 million followers an opportunity to gaze elsewhere. “Coral Pink Send Nudes,” he jokingly wrote as the caption. 

He also shared a plethora of other images during his time in Utah where he got “weird” in the desert with his equally attractive group of friends. Photos five and six are extra swoonworthy as it features the decorated Olympian shirtless in one and absolutely scrumptious in the other.

Let’s not forget about this cute snap he took of him with his pup on National Dog Day last month! Woofs all around folks. 

