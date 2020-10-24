HOT

Gus Kenworthy Shows Off His Perfect Peach + More Of This Week’s Hot IG Posts

Images cropped from Instagram accounts

Super sexy Gus Kenworthy was one of the many men we adore who stole focus on social media this week! 

View this post on Instagram

let @heidilgardner style you challenge.

A post shared by Bowen Yang (@fayedunaway) on

Bowen Yang served poodle realness.

View this post on Instagram

Lmao tell me about it but every saint been a sinner and every sinner got a future if he want one mine did and not to be funny but check his current resume been on mainstream TV 4times, done traveled the world, work for females and guys but one of the most requested male entertainers in the south good at what he do, humble, well respected and makes me his number 1 priority and reps me like I’m his MVP. Life is about growth you live and u learn u make some mistakes but ultimately if u want something out of life u go get it and he went after it and I’m watching him get it even getting it with him. So don’t worry so much on a persons past we all have them. Put ur focus on who they are and what u see from them and if it’s a vibe then be down for the ride 💯 awwww @korestacks thanks babe for always rocking me and repping me

A post shared by Mustang August 22 (@its_mustang) on

Mustang and his boo Kore Stacks broke a sweat at the gym.

View this post on Instagram

Played with some silver hair dye. Looked better in the advert.

A post shared by Colby Jansen (@officialcolbyjansen) on

Colby Jansen showed off his silvery fox side.

View this post on Instagram

It's my 29th birthday today and I feel very lucky to be spending it in this beautiful place. I arrived in Austria two days ago (I had to have an invitation to come into the country along with a negative COVID test prior to arrival) and I'm here doing an intensive 10 day fitness camp before heading to Switzerland to get back on skis for the first time since my knee surgery a few months ago. I was a bit nervous to travel internationally at the moment but there is less than a year-and-a-half until the 2022 Winter Olympics and our qualifying events begin in two months 😱 so I really couldn't miss this important opportunity to test out my knee and get back to training. Thank you all in advance for the birthday wishes. Vote for Biden! ✌🏼💕🥰

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on

Gus Kenworthy put his perfect peach on display (not in the photos above. See here). 

View this post on Instagram

industry baby 🤓

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Lil Nas X flexed and smiled for the ‘gram.

View this post on Instagram

Just finished a brutal work out and I’m feeling myself

A post shared by Matías (@empanada.daddy) on

Matias Constenla, one of our Bears You Should Know, proudly wore his tighty whities. 

Cutie couple Joe Edgecombe and Rick Nelson hammed it up for the camera

View this post on Instagram

Lady's gotta dick

A post shared by Kahanna Montrese (@kahannamontrese) on

Kahanna Montrese proved what a fine specimen can look like.

View this post on Instagram

Pump 2020

A post shared by D Λ V I S (@davismallory) on

Davis Mallory enjoyed a sweaty workout.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning from Mr.Scooter-Biscuit and I. #tgif

A post shared by THAI (@tmarkq) on

Tyree Fifer had a wonderful morning with his cute pup.

 