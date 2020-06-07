‘Hamilton’ Actor Javier Muñoz Details His Horrifying Gay Bashing Story

Broadway legend Javier Muñoz, who is a survivor in many different ways, shared a horrifying story about something that happened to him over 30 years ago that still resonates with what is going on in the world today.

I was 15 when I was Gay bashed by 5 undercover cops. I grew up in East NY Bklyn during the 80’s when this violence was daily. I’ve a rage inside that is unquantifiable. I’m trying not to contaminate spaces with my rage but rather use it for whatever I can muster that is helpful. — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) June 7, 2020

“I was 15 when I was Gay bashed by 5 undercover cops,” he tweeted on Saturday, June 6. “I grew up in East NY Bklyn during the 80’s when this violence was daily. I’ve a rage inside that is unquantifiable. I’m trying not to contaminate spaces with my rage but rather use it for whatever I can muster that is helpful.”

Javier repeatedly told his followers to “make some real difference” in response to his admission. His story no doubt is timely given all that has transpired for years now but more specifically with what’s happened over the past two weeks since George Floyd, an African American man, died during a police arrest in Minneapolis on May 25.

He also made sure to highlight all the LGBTQ people in his existence in another passionate tweet sent out earlier in the evening.

I stand in love and respect of and for each and every LGBTQ+ person in my life and in existence.

Yes it is still PRIDE MONTH!

C’mon now💪🏽👏🏽💪🏽👏🏽💪🏽👏🏽💪🏽👏🏽#LGBTQ #PrideMonth — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) June 7, 2020

The 44-year-old, who is primarily known for his work on the hit musicals In The Heights and Hamilton, has gone through many struggles over the course of his life. He was diagnosed with cancer in October 2015 which he triumphantly beat months later. “I had my first follow-up in March, and all green lights,” he told The New York Times in 2016. “I’m good.”

He’s also open about his HIV positive status. Javier disclosed that information just one day before he took over the lead role in Hamilton from Lin-Manuel Miranda. “No matter what type of person I’m talking to, I always start by making sure they know this is not the 1980s; this is not the same experience. Medicines have come a long way, and our community has come a long way,” he told POZ in 2016 on the advice he gives to people who are newly diagnosed. “I try to instill in them that their life has not stopped.”