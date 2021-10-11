Happy Dating & Happy Halloween? Aligning Zodiac Signs & Serial Killers

Do you buy into all of that Zodiac mumbo jumbo crap? This sign is know for this and if they’re on the cusp, then watch out for this, really look for someone of this sign for they will be the perfect match for you! Is it all crap?

It’s a little odd, but I do believe in some of that as life experiences have fed into some of the core beliefs of astrology and zodiac sign studies. Some things were very true and sometimes that truth hurts.

If it all were true, don’t you think it would make dating so easy? There’d be an app for us to go to to align ourselves with the correct top/bottom/verse/side person of the correct sign/cusp/something rising. But until we have that glorious app (or is there one already? I might have missed it) we may just need to rely on our experiences. I know I cannot date a fellow Aries, people born in early September are not a match, Taurus men are usually too repetitive and structured and not spontaneous enough, but for all of that, I would love to be proven wrong. And I do try to prove myself wrong. I don’t shut people off, but …

And this trend of seeking out astrological knowledge is not going away. You may have noticed on your TikTok “For You” page people doing Tarot card readings and astrological videos. There’s been a huge boom of astrology since the pandemic, making it into a $2.2 billion industry.

A recent study, just in time for Halloween, may have examining your play buddy or date, considering their sign, and looking at them in a different dark light.

Mixing this time of year, the horror month of October, and our society’s increasing interest in astrology and the zodiac signs, a recent study has found the “Most Common Zodiac Signs of Serial Killers.”

What is your guess? Are most of fiery Leos, crafty Libras, short tempered Aries? To understand which signs may be overrepresented among some of the most notorious killers in history, Astrology-Zodiac-signs.com studied almost 500 known serial killers from across the globe.

Key findings:

Cancer, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Scorpio account for almost 40 percent of serial killers. Of the 485 serial murderers included in our analysis, 46 were from each of these signs making them the four most common signs among serial killers. Gemini and Taurus combined account for only 11 percent or tied with 27 each.

Capricorn accounted for more victims total and on average than those in any other sign. Combined, they killed more than 800 people, or 19 on average; the lowest average was for Virgo killers, with seven victims each.

Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio accounted for the highest number of killers and victims in our analysis — 28 percent of killers and 27 percent of victims.

Were these any surprises? Astrology-Zodiac-signs.com states, “Many people who follow astrology likely won’t be surprised to find Scorpio at the top of this list, given that the sign’s biggest weaknesses include violence, manipulation, and jealousy. Similarly, Pisces may be prone to allowing their outer emotions to run out of control, while Cancer may feel isolated, as they are unable to blend in with the world around them, and Sagittarius approaches life with no filter on their words or actions.”

Oh, I think this paragraph was aimed at educating me about one of my believed mismatched signs … “The fact that Taurus is known for being stubborn, possessive, and uncompromising, it may be surprising to see that sign at the bottom of the list when it comes to the total number of victims of Taurus serial killers. Though Taurus is stubborn, they are also emotional and tender.”

Killers & Victims By Element

Water signs — Cancer, Pisces, and Scorpio — account for the highest number of killers on our list and the highest number of victims.

Earth signs — Capricorn, Virgo, and Taurus — account for the lowest number of killers.

Fire signs — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — account for the lowest number of victims.

Victims By State

A recent analysis by World Population Review, which used FBI data and found that the highest number of serial killer victims per 100,000 residents in each state is Alaska, with just over 7 per 100,000. Louisiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Indiana round out the top five. So maybe not live there or just be very careful and selective in your dating.

Conclusion?

There is no conclusion … it’s all bunk … or … read this over and believe every word, avoid the most reckless signs out there! Dating, living, laughing, loving, should not be defined by what is on someone’s birth certificate. Have fun, be safe, and be alert.

Text and imagery source: Astrology-Zodiac-signs.com