Harry Styles & Timothée Chalamet Bring Movies to Venice Film Festival

As if he isn’t booked and busy enough with releasing good music and traveling for Love On Tour, Harry Styles is also starring in a steamy psychological thriller entitled ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and it is included in the lineup for the Venice Film Festival.

The movie is directed by American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, and Styles is starring alongside English actress Florence Pugh. According to the film’s synopsis, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is

“A psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.”

The movie will be released on September 23, 2022 in the U.S.

Among his many upcoming projects, Timothée Chalamet is also set for a spot in the film festival for his movie entitled ‘Bones and All.’ He is starring alongside Canadian actress Taylor Russell in the drama horror film. The Luca Guadagnino movie is set in the 1980s, and the two of them are playing the role of cannibal lovers on a road trip across America.

The U.S. release for ‘Bones and All’ is on November 23, 2022.

Aside from that, Chalamet is also playing the role of the iconic Willy Wonka in the fantasy musical film entitled ‘Wonka,’ which is slated for December 15, 2023 in the U.S. And of course, the highly anticipated sequel of ‘Dune’ will be showing in theaters on November 17, 2023.

Source: news.yahoo.com