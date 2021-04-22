Harry Styles To Bare All In His Bi Love Triangle Film

Harry Styles is “throwing himself” into several sex scenes for his upcoming bisexual love triangle film, according to a film insider.

This anonymous film insider recently spoke to The Sun about the movie My Policeman, which is currently in production. The insider shared that Harry Styles will not only act in two gay sex scenes, but he will also appear nude in another scene. At least, that’s the situation so far. Any one or combination of those scenes may get edited out during the post-production process.

Despite that, “not much is going to be left to the imagination,” the insider said.

The insider then shared that Harry Styles is excited about the role and its challenges.

“Harry is throwing himself into this new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it’s a daunting task,” they explained. “He always wants to do things that people wouldn’t expect and challenge what people think about him – and this film will really do that.”

We are *delighted* that Emma Corrin will be starring opposite Harry Styles in Amazon Studios’ romantic drama #MyPoliceman, based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by @BethanRoberts8. https://t.co/3atoMj2ReH pic.twitter.com/8eD0tAYgWX — Chatto&Windus (@ChattoBooks) February 5, 2021

Based on a novel with the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman centers around a bisexual love triangle that takes place in the 1950s. The film is meant to spotlight the effects (both at the time and those lasting to the modern-day) that the ban on homosexuality had on English people.

The novel’s synopsis explains:

“It is in 1950s’ Brighton that Marion first catches sight of Tom. He teaches her to swim in the shadow of the pier and Marion is smitten—determined her love will be enough for them both. A few years later in Brighton Museum Patrick meets Tom. Patrick is besotted with Tom and opens his eyes to a glamorous, sophisticated new world. Tom is their policeman, and in this age it is safer for him to marry Marion. The two lovers must share him, until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed.”

Currently, the film’s cast includes Harry Styles as Tom, Emma Corrin as Marion, David Dawson as Patrick Hazelwood, Gina McKee as older Marion, Linus Roache as older Tom, and Rupert Everett as older Hazelwood. In addition, Michael Grandage is directing the film, Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner wrote the adapted script, and Amazon Studios is working with Greg Berlanti to produce the film. Production for My Policeman started on April 12 and there is currently no word on when the movie will hit theaters.

