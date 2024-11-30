Hasan Abi Made My BP ‘Twitch’ with New Sexy Photo

I’ve never heard of Hasan Abi prior to writing this article. But let’s just say, after coming across his most recent photo, I’m going to have my eyes on him for a long, long time.

Hasan Abi, age 33, absolutely broke the internet this week with a nearly naked Instagram snap showing off his fitness journey and winter bulk.

Advertisement

I’m like a kid in a candy store, honestly, because I’m not sure where to drool first. The messy hair? The glasses? The biceps? The abs? The thick legs? And, ya know, what’s snuggly housed in his underwear…

Let’s just take a peek at the goods, shall we?

Who is Hasan Abi?

The Turkish-American who originally hails from New Jersey is known to fans as a philanthropist, political commentator, YouTuber and Twitch Streamer. To his credit, his uncle is a co-founder of The Young Turks and Hasan is the 18th most followed person on Twitch.

Advertisement

And given the political climate lately I think it’s important to mention that he’s left wing. Though he typically sides with the greater good, this hunk has been banned several times from various platforms for passionately expressing his views.

Now, if you’ve been on Twitter, then you’ve probably come across the photo featured above. For the last 72 hours, whenever I sign on Twitter there’s just a slew of strangers sharing his photo over and over again. Not that I’m complaining!

I just wonder how it feels for Hasan to be going viral for something other than his work ethic and political views.

Advertisement

But, listen… If we’re going to objectify, let’s really objectify with a slew of other sexy photos from Mr. Hasan Abi.

Advertisement

“Hait Raids” Are Plaguing LGBT & POC Twitch Streamers – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

Abi2028? I’d vote for him based off his viral photo alone. I mean, we’ve elected people for worse reasons… *cough*

Sound off in the comments. Were you a fan before this? Are you definitely a fan now? Let me know!

Credit: Instagram