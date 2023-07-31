Haunted Mansion Revives Timeless Disney Debate

Here we are again, Disney.

You would think they’d have a product supervisor at this point to check for these sorts of things.

Haunted Mansion, the reboot of the early 2000s series starring Eddie Murphy, is currently in movie theaters worldwide. It’s pacing for a third-place finish behind monster-hits Barbie and Oppenheimer. While its core audience is intended to be youths and Disney obsessed adults, the first demographic may not have noticed the dick candle.

Yes, I said dick candle.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the scene happens midway through the film. One of the characters is holding a simple wax candle that is inadvertently possessed by a spirit. It sprouts a face and a, um, head and proceeds to talk to said character.

Sure, it’s not completely anatomically correct, but I’m sure you can see the resemblance.

The new film, an adaption of the prolific Disney Theme Park attraction, boasts a cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto. Haunted Mansion was written by Katie Dippold and directed by Justin Simien.

Of course, this is not the first time Disney has been accused of sexual imagery in children’s films. According to Snopes, these are the most noticeable:

The penis shaped tower on the Little Mermaid cover

The minister getting a boner in The Little Mermaid

The topless woman in the window in The Rescuers

The wind spelling sex in Lion King

“Good teenagers, take off your clothes,” in Aladdin (OK, not an image)

The anal sex drawing in Monsters Inc

Have you seen Haunted Mansion? What do you think of the penis candle? Do you think he’s cute? What do you think of Disney’s continued censor issues? Comment and let me know!

