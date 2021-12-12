Haynes Memoir Described As ‘Confession, Apology & Cautionary Tale’

Out actor Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf, Arrow) announced on Instagram he has penned a memoir, titled Miss Memory Lane, scheduled for release in May 2022.

If it’s anything like the evocative, detailed essay he shared with Vulture this week, it’s sure to be a must-read.

In his social media post (which has garnered over 88K Likes), Haynes explains the title is “something friends have called me for years. It’s painfully accurate. LOL.”

“I’ve always been addicted to nostalgia,” shares the 33-year-old actor. “Maybe because it lets me retreat into my memories so I can avoid living in the now.”

After spending much of his life being seen through “the lenses of other people,” Haynes promises his memoir will be his own “self-portrait.”

Perhaps the book deal is what prompted his vivid, first-person essay which chronicled Haynes’s early years in Hollywood.

Included in the op-ed were details of his time as a telephone sex-worker, his adventures trying to land a manager, and nude scene work in ‘acting classes.’

Haynes has also been brutally honest in social media posts about his battles with addiction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

“Colton bravely pulls back the curtain on his life and career, revealing the incredible highs and devastating lows,” reads the description on the Simon & Schuster website. “From his unorthodox childhood in a small Kansas town, to coming to terms with his sexuality, he keeps nothing back.”

“A lyrical and intimate confession, apology, and cautionary tale, Miss Memory Lane is an unforgettable story of dreams deferred and dreams fulfilled; of a family torn apart and rebuilt; and of a man stepping into the light as no one but himself.”

You can read more about the upcoming Miss Memory Lane here.