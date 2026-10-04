Gay Health: Mark Feehily’s Sepsis Battle Meets Bobby Norris’ Welts

Let’s be honest: gay men can discuss absolutely anything, especially when it comes to health. Sex? Fine. Dating disasters? Obviously. A suspicious-looking rash? Well, apparently that’s on the table too.

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Two recent health scares involving Westlife’s Mark Feehily and TOWIE’s Bobby Norris are a reminder that when something feels seriously wrong, sometimes the group chat — or, in Norris’ case, Instagram — becomes part of the support system.

Mark Feehily’s Health Battle Takes a Legal Turn

Feehily, 46, has filed a High Court medical negligence claim against bariatric surgeon Nick Carter over a 2020 weight-loss operation, alleging that complications from the procedure led to severe abdominal infections and recurring sepsis.

According to The Times, which first reported the legal claim, Carter denies negligence.

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Feehily alleges that complications began after he underwent a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy at Spire Portsmouth Hospital in Hampshire on August 1, 2020. He claims that insufficient stomach tissue was removed, leaving behind tissue that became infected and resulted in a leak, severe abdominal infections and recurring sepsis.

The health complications continued for years. Feehily ultimately underwent a total gastrectomy — surgery to remove his entire stomach — in May 2023. The claim, lodged with the High Court in June 2025, is reportedly worth more than £200,000.

Carter’s legal team said: “As proceedings remain ongoing it would not be appropriate to comment on the matters raised.”

Carter denied liability in a January defence filing. He accepted that some stomach tissue remained after the operation and that a leak developed, but argued that leaving some tissue behind was appropriate and that leakage is a recognised complication occurring in about one per cent of cases. He also denied having a direct personal contract with Feehily, saying the procedure was organised through Streamline Surgical.

The case is now moving through the High Court. A five-day preliminary split trial is expected to take place between May 28 and July 31, 2027. No money or damages will be determined during that initial stage; the court will consider whether Carter was negligent and whether his actions caused Feehily’s complications and eventual stomach removal.

Bobby Norris Wants Answers About His Welts

Then there’s Norris, who has taken a considerably more social-media-friendly approach to his own health mystery. The TOWIE star recently told followers that he was back in hospital for tests after developing welts across his body.

Speaking to his Instagram followers from hospital, Norris said: “I’ve been having these breakouts, I get welts that literally look like a toad.”

After his GP arranged blood tests at another hospital and “quite a few things” came back on the results, Norris was referred to Guy’s Hospital for further testing.

“Because it was so extensive, the list just from the bloods, they’ve sent me to Guy’s Hospital,” he said.

Norris also shared a photo showing his back covered in a blotchy rash, giving followers a glimpse of the health issue he was dealing with, and explained that he was undergoing “several tests” to find out what was causing the reaction.

In his caption, he said the tests arranged through his GP “came back with some extensive allergies” and that he had been referred to a specialist in London for further investigation “to find out in greater detail what exactly I’m allergic to”.

And because apparently no health mystery is complete without asking the internet, Norris appealed to his followers:

“Any fellow allergy sufferers out there?”

He also asked whether they, or anyone they knew, experienced “toad like welts” after eating particular foods.

Are Gay Men More Open About Their Health?

It’s a very different health situation from Feehily’s legal battle, but both stories have something familiar at their centre: being willing to say, “Something is wrong with me,” and actually doing something about it.

And perhaps that raises a question worth throwing to our readers. Are gay men more comfortable talking about health problems — and seeking medical attention — than their straight male friends? Or do we simply have a higher tolerance for turning absolutely everything into a conversation?

Either way, consider this your reminder to check on your fellow gay. Ask the question. Make the appointment. And if someone suddenly starts looking like a toad, maybe encourage them to get that checked out too.