‘Heartstopper’ Cast Teases Upcoming Season 2

Fans of the TV series Heartstopper, based on the graphic novels of the same name, were thrilled today with the arrival of a new mini-comic, “A Very Special Day,” where central characters Nick & Charlie return – flying hearts and all.

For those who might have missed this mega-hit, coming-of-age TV series on Netflix, the official synopsis for Heartstopper reads:

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie (Joe Locke) and rugby-loving Nick (Kit Connor) meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.

Today’s graphic short shows Nick getting ready for a day he’s been waiting for for a very long time as seen through the eyes of his dog, Nell.

Fans were so excited, “Nick and Charlie” immediately began trending on Twitter. As one person on wrote, “Alice (Oseman) saw we were sad and said ‘Here’s Nick and Charlie.'” You can read the graphic short “A Very Special Day” here. #AllTheFeels

Netflix ordered two more seasons of Heartstopper after its blockbuster debut in April. Filming for Season 2 began in September and wrapped in early December. Netflix tweeted a short video featuring the cast on Christmas Day sending holiday greetings and sharing the news that we can definitely expect new episodes in 2023.

Earlier this month, Heartstopper won five Emmy Awards including one for Kit Connor for Outstanding Lead Performance at the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

And the sub-reddit MenLovingMenMedia recently shared a ‘first look’ of Nick and Charlie in the upcoming Season 2 of Heartstopper.