Kit Connor Says He Felt ‘Forced’ To Out Himself

Heartstopper star Kit Connor hit pause on his self-imposed Twitter exile to come out as bisexual to his followers on Monday evening: “back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.”

Last month, Connor announced he was deleting the Twitter app after being accused of ‘queerbaiting,’ a term used to describe the “practice of implying non-heterosexual relationships or attraction to engage or attract an LGBTQ+ audience or otherwise generate interest without ever actually depicting such relationships or sexual interactions.”

The actor had reportedly been seen and holding hands with his A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow co-star Maia Reficco in Paris. Since the huge success of Heartstopper, where Connor plays bisexual high school jock Nick Nelson, Connor had been plagued with pressure to reveal his sexuality. Fed up with the attacks, he tweeted “this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter.”

this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter 🙂 — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) September 12, 2022

This came after months of public conjecture about Connor’s sexuality, which he made an effort to keep to himself since it’s really no one’s business. Let’s remember this is an 18-year-old. In early May, he rightfully began to express his increasing lack of patience with the online trolls writing, “twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do…”

twitter is so funny man. apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do… — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) May 2, 2022

Alice Oseman, who created Heartstopper, tweeted her support for Connor and clapped back at folks who “gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes.” She signed off writing, “I hope all those people are embarrassed as F*CK. Kit you are amazing.”

Patrick Walters, executive producer for Heartstopper, responded with three heart emojis, as more support on Twitter followed:

I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022

❤️❤️❤️ — Patrick Walters (@patwalterstv) October 31, 2022

No actor should be forced into this position, and when it's done by a fandom that pretends to righteousness about whether someone should be allowed to play a role or talk in certain terms, it is no less toxic. https://t.co/1Dq9wZ02qf — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 31, 2022

i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly. — kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) October 31, 2022

i hope those people will feel embarrassed for the rest of their lives because they so deserve it. kit is one of the sweetest people to ever exist and deserves the whole world and most certainly not this — adam🍂👻 (@springstan06) October 31, 2022

You guys forgot about this very important part from the comics and definitely didn’t understand the hole point of Nick’s character. You are amazing and I’m really you have go through all of this 💙 pic.twitter.com/lJfHkyqN7P — 🍂𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒏🍂 (@Fran_SOS_1D) October 31, 2022

Based on the young adult graphic novel series by Oseman of the same name (more than 6 million copies sold worldwide), the TV series Heartstopper captured the hearts of millions with its tender depiction of budding same-sex relationships. The show has already been green lit for two more seasons.

(source: Pink News)