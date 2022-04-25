‘Heartstopper’ Will Melt Your Heart

Do you remember finding that special connection with another boy when you were in high school? Someone who you felt saw you in ways that no one else had seen you before? Someone who just by being present made your stomach flutter and caused a kinetic energy with a smile? If not in high school, maybe it was someone you first met who made you learn the meaning of first love. It’s a coming of age moment that stays with us forever, but we don’t realize it is still with us until we witness it again in others.

We go through life and forget how innocent love is at first. When there is so much to discover and when your heart skips a beat, or better yet–stops, when you hold their hand, kiss them, or when your breathing becomes one while you hug.

These are the emotions that you’ll remember with one of the most talked about new shows on Netflix, Heartstopper, adapted from the graphic novel series by Alice Oseman.

It’s the classic boy meets boy, boys become friends, boys fall in love situation–the thing queer romance stories are made of!

Heartstopper was created by writer Alice Oseman and follows the story of two teen boys Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) who form an unlikely friendship, but soon discover that beneath their bond are emotions that develop into young love. The series will give you the same kind of feels as the love stories in Love, Victor; Genera+ion; or Sex Education.

Charlie and Nick’s story goes beyond a love story. It is a narrative that demonstrates support and understanding during a pivotal time in adolescence when it may feel that you don’t truly belong.

Nick is the captain of the all-boy school’s rugby team who becomes friends with openly gay Charlie. Charlie, who leaves his boyfriend for not wanting a public relationship, finds Nick to be a breath of fresh air. The two become friends, but deep down Nick starts to realize that Charlie is awakening something in him that he wasn’t aware of–his attraction to boys. It reminds us that love works in surprising ways and sometimes the things we have been looking for are right in front of our eyes.

Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves. The supporting characters also show that friendship is important in learning how to love. The friendships depicted in Heartstopper are a reminder to value your connections even when major life changes occur.

Heartstopper also stars Olivia Coleman, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, and Sebastian Croft.

Do yourself a favor and binge Heartstopper today. You won’t be able to hold back the tears and you’ll feel the butterflies all over again.

No announcement on season two yet, but we are already waiting anxiously!

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix now.