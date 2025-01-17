Heidi Montag Becomes a Pop Star 20 Years After Debut

In the wake of great tragedy comes a pop music rebirth.

This is quite honestly a fun, feel good story. It only takes half a second of your time to feel empathy and happiness for another human being. Plus, I have a soft spot for reality TV personalities. They’re brave enough to showcase their lives on television, and it just seems that the media and fans in general like to shit on them over and over again.

Advertisement

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been in the limelight for exactly two decades thanks to their participation in MTV’s Laguna Beach and its spin-off The Hills. These shows aired between 2005 and 2010 and absolutely serve as a time capsule and moment in pop culture history for viewers watching at home.

Since their time on MTV, Heidi Montag and Spencer have participated in about another dozen reality TV shows ranging from Celebrity Big Brother to Celebrity Wife Swap to Celebrity Family Feud. While Spencer has put his efforts into other businesses, Heidi has tried her hand at becoming a pop star. And, boy, don’t I love a good pop star.

Advertisement

Heidi released her debut album, Superficial, in 2010 through Warner. Despite sinking $2,000,000 into the album and working with some of the best in the business, the record was mostly ignored by fans and only charted at #41 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart with sales of 1,000 copies in its first week.

Undeterred, Heidi has continued to release music independently. Via Pratt Productions, she released two EPs prior to Superficial and three EPs since her major label debut. She’s also released over twenty singles, including 2009’s More is More – which peaked at #27 on Billboard’s Dance Club Chart.

Advertisement

Now, here’s where the story gets interesting… and heartbreaking.

The Pratts lost their house at the beginning of the 2025 Southern California Wildfires. The 38-year-old fled her home with Spencer and her two kids and literally nothing else. All other valuables, keepsakes and possessions were lost to the flames. Seriously, I’m just happy they escaped with their lives.

However, thanks to support from fans and other celebrities, Heidi Montag has seen an unexpected source of income. Her largely ignored 2010 album went viral and is crushing it on iTunes. This is also partially thanks to TikTok videos showcasing the songs in choreography.

‘The Surreal Life’ Returns to MTV with a Legacy Hottie – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

Let’s take an in depth look at how Heidi Montag is charting today, one week after the devastating wildfires pushed her album into relevance.

– #1 album on iTunes overall

– #1 album on iTunes pop

– #1 song on iTunes dance (I’ll Do It remix)

– #3 song on iTunes pop (I’ll Do It)

– #4 song on iTunes overall (I’ll Do It)

– #4 song on iTunes pop (title track)

– #7 song on iTunes overall (title track)

– #10 song on iTunes overall (I’ll Do It remix)

– #19 song on iTunes pop (Go Harder, new single)

– #20 song on iTunes pop (I’ll Do It remix #2)

– #62 song on iTunes overall (Go Harder, new single)

– #81 song on iTunes overall (I’ll Do It remix #2)

Spencer also posted a video showcasing that Superficial is the #1 album on iTunes in nine different countries. It was also stated by Billboard that Superficial sold 6,000 copies last weekend alone. I did a little digging, because I’m obviously a quality journalist, and Hit’s Daily Double lists the #50 album from last week as selling 15,000 copies between sales and streaming.

Advertisement

In other words, a Billboard Top 200 debut is basically guaranteed at this point.

In response to the album’s unprecedented success, Heidi told People: “Thank you for the overwhelming love and support of my music and really rallying behind us in this devastating time and making it such a blessing. Thank you for helping support us, helping build us back up, helping to encourage us, give us that hope and faith and excitement in such a dark, dark time.”

What’s next for Heidi Montag?

Advertisement

To celebrate these accomplishments, Heidi Montag released a music video for I’ll Do It yesterday. It received over 108,000 views during its first 24 hours online.

Here’s hoping that others seek out ways to find the light in the dark. Here’s hoping these wildfires are extinguished soon. Here’s hoping the success of Superficial helps Heidi continue her passion for music.

Are you a fan? Comment and let me know your opinions on all things Heidi and Spencer. And a special thanks to Heidi Montag for being a gay ally over the years.

Sources: HDD, Billboard, People