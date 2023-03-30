Here’s a First Look at UK’s First Gay Dating Show ‘I Kissed a Boy’

BBC recently dropped a first look at UK’s first gay dating show, ‘I Kissed a Boy,’ and we’re totally HERE FOR IT!

The upcoming TV show is hosted by ‘The X Factor’s Dannii Minogue, and it will feature 10 single guys. They are going to be matched up and introduced for the first time, as well as share a kiss to test their chemistry from the start.

Every one of the participants is a possible love interest, and the viewers will get to witness who will spark a romance and who will have wandering eyes. The synopsis of the dating show reads:

“I Kissed a Boy is packed with explosive drama, gripping cliffhangers and powerful untold stories – from coming out in a strict religious family, to the pressures of body image in the gay dating scene, to navigating self-acceptance, sex and first same-sex relationships.”

‘I Kissed a Boy’ promises to celebrate “the queer community and invites all viewers to join the party.” Moreover, Minogue, as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, is looking forward to hosting the show, expressing:

“I have been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. My close friends know that my dream job title would be ‘Cupid’ – so this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside too, just to be a part of it. Let’s hope there is love, sealed with a kiss!”

‘I Kissed a Boy’ will premiere on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer soon. In the meantime, here’s a first look at UK’s first gay dating show!

Sources: digitalspy.com, imdb.com