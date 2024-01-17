Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Monster’ Season 2 So Far

‘Monster’ is set to return for Season 2, and it will tell the true story of brothers Joseph Lyle Menéndez and Erik Galen Menéndez, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996.

The first season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series was centered on Jeffrey Dahmer’s murders, which not only received negative response from viewers, but also got backlash from the families of Dahmer’s victims.

Despite that, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ landed a spot as one of Netflix’s most-streamed series ever. Following the success of the controversial first season, up-and-coming actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch are playing the roles of brothers Lyle and Erik Menéndez respectively.

Chavez is a 24-year-old American actor who is recognized for his portrayal of Spencer Cassadine in ABC’s ‘General Hospital’, which gained him the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, Koch is a 27-year-old Los Angeles-based actor who is known for starring in the horror films ‘Swallowed’ and ‘They/Them’.

Aside from the two promising heartthrobs, Netflix also announced that Javier Bardem is portraying the character of Jose Menéndez, while Chloë Sevigny is playing the role of his wife Kitty Menéndez.

As per People, the plot of ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story’ “will follow the real-life story of the Menéndez brothers, including the 1989 murder of their parents and their murder trial which made headlines in the early ’90s.”

Moreover, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story’ is set to arrive on Netflix in 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser clip here:

