Here’s How To Use Grindr’s New Computer Feature

You can officially use Grindr on your computer, but when did this become a feature? Nobody knows.

For years now, many of us have used the gay hookup/dating app Grindr on our phones. But if there was another option for utilizing the program, would we use it? Well, it looks like we have that option now. Yes, Grindr has gone the route of other gay programs like Adam4Adam and developed a way to use the app on users’ computers. The thing is, Grindr introduced this new feature discretely.

grindr developed a desktop web version that mimics an email/google drive account for those working from home and we are now in full dystopian mode 😆 pic.twitter.com/5RTrfvjP2l — ricky lake (@Riccky_G) March 30, 2020

Yes, in an act that was just as down low as some of its users, Grindr secretly rolled out its desktop iteration. Honestly, the company introduced this iteration so discreetly that no one knows when it popped up. It has only just recently garnered the attention of users and LGBTQ spaces.

But how do you access Grindr on your laptop? To use “Grindr Web,” as they’re calling it, you have to first get on your phone. Ironic, we know. Once you’re on the app through your phone, you have to bring up web.grindr.com on your computer. When you click on your Grindr profile through the phone, you’ll want to go to the edit page. From there, you’ll see a new button that says “Grindr Web.” Click on it and take a photo of the QR code on the web.grindr.come page. After that, you’re logged in!

Keep in mind, this desktop version seems to be pretty basic. Possibly this is why Grindr didn’t announce the feature yet. Maybe they wanted it to go under the radar as they slowly built it up. But in the age of the internet and being all up in everyone’s business, it’s a no-brainer that we all discovered the feature.

So, will you be using Grindr now that it has a desktop version? (Or more importantly, SHOULD you be using it during the middle of a pandemic? But, that’s a totally different issue in and of itself)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Source: PinkNews, Out Magazine