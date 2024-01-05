Here’s Why Andrew Scott Stopped Mid-Performance in ‘Hamlet’

Andrew Scott recently appeared on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast where he shared a memorable performance while starring in a one-man production of ‘Hamlet’.

The play was English writer and theater director Robert Icke’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’, which was held at the Almeida Theatre in 2017. While performing, Scott recalled seeing a man from the audience pulling out a laptop instead of paying attention to the show.

Advertisement

“I was in the middle of ‘To be or f**king not to be’. I was pausing and [the stage team] were like ‘get on with it’ and I was like ‘there’s no way’, and he [the audience member] didn’t realize,” the 47-year-old out Irish actor shared.

He further revealed that he shot a threatening glare towards the man who was busy with his laptop. Meanwhile, the woman beside him reportedly gave him a lot of nudging, eventually making the man close his laptop.

Scott may have experienced this kind of audience in the past, but the moviegoers of his new film ‘All of Us Strangers’ certainly have their eye on the big screen. The critically acclaimed queer film is directed by English filmmaker Andrew Haigh, and it is also starring ‘Normal People’ actor Paul Mescal.

Related: ‘All of Us Strangers’ Drops Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott’s Steamy Clip

Advertisement

Moreover, ‘All of Us Strangers’ was released in selected theaters on December 22. As for its possible release on streaming platforms, UPROXX shared that the film is “likely” to be available on Hulu because it was produced by Searchlight Pictures — both of which are owned by Disney.

The outlet further noted to watch out for the potential release of ‘All of Us Strangers’ on Hulu “in early 2024.” However, it’s all just a possibility as of this writing, as an official announcement about it has yet to be released.

Sources: thepinknews.com, uproxx.com